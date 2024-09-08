Kanye West recalls China memories during life in East Asia

When Kanye West used to live in China

Kanye West has dropped hint of a Vultures concert in China as he pays an ode to his childhood.



The singer lived in China back when he was young. Howeevr, his time in East Asia was brief and it came at a time when his mother Donda was doing a stint as a lecturer at Nanjing University.

Kanye announced his upcoming concert in a Instagram post. While the post is now taken down, the Power hitmaker, revealed the concert was to be held on September 15 at an undisclosed location.

Noticeably, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were said to perform in Taiwan, but the event was canceled, again no reason was given, according to HipHopDx.



In other news, Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly suffering from an issue that has to deal with Kanye's teeth.

Reports say ever since the Grammy winner unveiled his grills to the public, his oral hygiene has worsened.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

“She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”