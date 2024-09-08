 
Joaquin Phoenix reveals the part in 'Joker' he 'could not do'

Joaquin Phoenix reprised his role as the Joker in the upcoming sequel, 'Joker: Folie À Deux'

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix gave insights into the difficult aspects of portraying his popular character, Joker, in the upcoming sequel, Folie À Deux.

After revealing how he took reprising the role very seriously and even lost a significant amount of weight as well to perfect the Gotham city villain’s signature appearance, he sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for a conversation.

He admitted that the most difficult part in portraying Joker was not the weight loos or the pressure of taking up an iconic role, but in fact, the Joker’s laugh.

“I didn’t think that I could do it,” he admitted recalling how it took him months to pull off the depiction, “I kind of practiced alone but I asked Todd (Phillips, the film’s director) to come over and audition my laugh. I felt like I had to be able to do it on the spot and in front of somebody else. It was really uncomfortable. It took me a long time.”

Initially, Joaquin learned to express Joker’s uncontrollable laughter by a condition called, “The Pseudobulbar Effect”, which was introduced to the Oscar-winning actor by the director Todd Phillips, as per IndieWire.

