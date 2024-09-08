King Charles upholds centuries-old royal tradition amid abdication rumours

King Charles continued centuries-old royal tradition amid speculations of his abdication following cancer diagnosis.



King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed Braemar Highland Games in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The participants took part in traditional games including tug-of-war and the caber toss, and enjoyed performances by bagpipers, drummers and dancers.

Later, taking to social media, the palace shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla from the event with caption, “A wonderful afternoon at the Braemar Gathering!”

It further said, “The event, which involves traditional Highland games such as tug-of-war and the caber toss, has been running in its present form since 1832 and has been frequently attended by members of the Royal Family since 1848.”



Earlier this year, it was announced that King Charles would take on the role of Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, following in the footsteps of the late Queen, who held the patronage for six decades.

King Charles attendance came days after the In Touch Weekly reported, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”