Adele unveils unusual plan at LA home during music break

Adele recently shared to the Munich audience that she’s decided to turn her Los Angeles home into something close to nature.



The 36-year-old singer, while speaking about it on stage at one of her final Adele in Munich concerts, dished out that she would turn her $58 million mansion into a farm.

The Skyfall hitmaker shared, “I have these shows and then I have my shows in Vegas in October and November.”



“I currently have three dogs and a cat, my son wants to get a lizard, but I know that I'm going to have to end up looking after it,” she said, adding, “So I'm going to foster a lizard for a while just so I can get used to it, and then I'm sure we'll be best friends.”

The Hello singer also expressed her desire with the audience of wanting to “get some chickens.”

Adele went on to share that she wanted to have a little farm and spend all her time with "people like you," hinting at the audience, and animals.

The news comes few days after the recipient of 16 Grammy Awards winner announced that she would be taking a step back from performing after finishing her Las Vegas residency in November.