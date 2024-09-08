Photo: Jeremy Allen White 'on orders' from Bruce Springstreen for new film: Source

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the Bear actor is glad to land this role and holds the character very near to his heart because, “Jeremy has faced his own fair share of adversity.”

The film reportedly revolves around the time of the American musician’s life when he was battling depression while making his most surprising album, Nebraska.

Additionally, Jeremy Allen White “saw this job as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” when he accepted this gig.



Elaborating on why this movie cannot be called a biopic, despite claims, the source mentioned, “This is not Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman,” noting, “Bruce is reserving the right for a full biopic to be made later in his life.”

“Deliver Me From Nowhere is a short, simple story about one instance in Bruce’s life where he was battling severe depression and struggling to record his seminal album Nebraska,” the source insisted.

“Jeremy and the filmmakers are trying to make an honest and unflinching portrayal of depression, not rock superstardom, and they’re sticking to that plan like they’re on orders from Bruce himself!” they revealed before concluding the chat.