Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas in UK: Royal insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may return to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for Christmas, a source has revealed.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to spend this year’s Christmas with Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp.

A source spilt to The Express that Sussexes accepting Charles’ invitation would mean they will not join the Royal Family at Sandringham, even if they receive an invitation.

"Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it,” the source said.

"There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming,” they added.

“It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway."

Before concluding, the source claim that even though Harry and Meghan have not accepted the alleged invite yet, they will prefer a more low-key celebration with Charles instead of the Royal family.