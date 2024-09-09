'Heartbroken' Tommy Fury makes huge decision after parting ways with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury has made a huge decision after his “heartbroken” split from fianceé Molly-Mae Hague.

As per The Sun, the Love Island star has moved into a bachelor pad to accept that Molly-Mae “doesn’t want him in her life.”

“Tommy was heartbroken when Molly-Mae dumped him and maintains he’s done nothing wrong,” an insider told the outlet.

The confidant continued, “But he’s had to accept she doesn’t want him in her life. Renting this property is the first step for his new life.

“The house is stunning and he is familiar with the area so he’s getting it furnished,” a tipster shared.

Last month, Molly-Mae announced her breakup from Tommy after five years together.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.