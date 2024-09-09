Eminem to perform live at THIS award ceremony soon

Eminem's last opening performance at the VMAs featured Rihanna

Eminem is set to return to the VMAs stage with an opening performance on Wednesday night.

This will mark Eminem’s first performance at the VMAs since 2022, and his first opening performance since 2010, when he and Rihanna sang their hit song Love the Way You Lie.

This year, the Houdini hitmaker has received a total of eight nominations, including “Video of the Year,” “Best Hip-Hop,” “Song of the Summer,” and “VMAs Most Iconic Performance” for his memorable 2000 medley of Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am, where he brought 100+ look-alikes dressed as him on stage.

Eminem, who’s tied with Peter Gabriel for the most wins in VMA history, will be joining a lineup including Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink’s Lisa and more.

As far as nominees go, Taylor Swift is ahead of others with 10 nominations. Post Malone follows her with nine (most of those for his duet with Swift, Fortnight). Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande are tied with Eminem, boasting eight nominations each.

Other artists with multiple nominations are Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims.

Eminem's VMAs opening performance will be aired live on Wednesday from New York’s UBS Arena at 8 p.m. ET/PT.