Elton John, David Furnish weigh in on secret to happy marriage

Elton John and his husband David Furnish just shared the secret behind a happy marriage!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the co-director of his husband and iconic musician’s documentary, discussed 31 years together with John as a couple.

"Elton and I've never been dishonest with each other," the 61-year-old said, adding, "We've always talked very openly about our feelings and when we've had challenges and things we have to overcome, we always talk it out."

Furnish also revealed how the two of them would "never go to bed on an argument."

"We always make sure that before we turn in at night, if there's any kind of hostility in the air or, 'I'm not speaking to you. Really pissed me off,' we don't go to sleep on it," he explained, further stating, "We don't carry it over the next day." Even if that means staying up until 3 a.m. if they need to "talk it out."

"I just think that's all about respecting the relationship," he added.

John and Furnish first met each other back in 1993 at a dinner party hosted by one of their mutual friends where they immediately clicked with each other. The following day, they went on their very first date.