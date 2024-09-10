Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'vulgar and opportunistic' move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of trying to steal the spotlight from Kate Middleton as they release a teaser clip for the Duke’s new polo documentary.



The teaser for Harry’s upcoming Netflix show was dropped just hours after Kate, the Princess of Wales, shared a heartwarming video about her cancer recovery.

Calling the timing "the worst possible coincidence," royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield suggested that Netflix's PR team should have delayed the release to avoid “overshadowing” Kate's announcement.

"I think that if Netflix's PR team were as good as they're paid to be, knowing that Harry and Meghan got $100,000 for their deal, they should have seen that video and known that it was time to pull that information and release it at a different date,” she told GB News.

"I felt like it looked very vulgar and opportunistic to release it after such a compelling and intimate message from the Princess of Wales,” Schofield added.

To this, the host of the show, Ben Leo added, "The fact that they didn't do that makes some people think that it was deliberately put out to quell the sparks of this announcement."

Responding to Leo, the royal commentator said, "I understand why a lot of people do feel that way because we have seen one-upmanship from Harry and Meghan in the past.

"For instance, when the Princess of Wales announced, and thrilled us all, that she was going to be at Trooping the Colour within hours, one of Meghan and Harry's friends posted her dog biscuits on Instagram and then it blew up.

"There are definite examples where it feels like Harry and Meghan are trying to steal the spotlight. It's unfortunate. It's especially unfortunate when this is such a beautiful video."