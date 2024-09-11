Prince Andrew uses Royal residence to run away from ‘guilt'

Prince Andrew is saving face as he refuses to leave the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York, who has been defamed for his sexual assault scandal with an American resident named Virginia Giuffre, is told he is not longer needed by public.

Royal expert Hugo Vickere told The Sun: "I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties.

"If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honour. So nobody wants him in a public way.

"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive.

"The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else.

He then added: "What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved.

"Nevertheless it's an expensive lifestyle,” said Hugo.