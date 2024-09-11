 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits

Kylie Jenner showcased her new blue hair while she posed for two new portraits which she posted on her social media platform

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits
Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits 

Kylie Jenner revealed her blue hair while showcasing her portraits on her social media platform.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is dating Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, shared two portraits on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the first picture, the mother-of-two flashed her abs while sporting a tiny white tank top and sheer white tights as she posed up in front of a shower with her manicured fingers tugging at the waist of her tights.

Moreover, instead of her signature brunette tresses, Kylie rocked a head of long, wavy teal hair.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits

In the next picture, she stood in front of a clothing rack in a beige babydoll dress which was a puff-sleeved frock and had a daringly short hem with ruffles along the neckline.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits

While staring at the camera, she donned her blue wig, a nude-pink lip, soft brown eyeshadow, mascara and a bright peach flush.

Additionally, she appeared to be on set of a new photo-shoot, which she previously teased over the weekend, as per Daily Mail.

In the photos uploaded on Saturday, the makeup mogul posed in the same look outdoors, in what may have been her backyard.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'Happens too often'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'Happens too often'
Piers Morgan reacts to 'incredibly moving' video statement of Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan reacts to 'incredibly moving' video statement of Kate Middleton
Brad Pitt displays unique style as he enjoys outing with beau Ines de Ramos
Brad Pitt displays unique style as he enjoys outing with beau Ines de Ramos
Meghan Markle bashed for spewing bile at epitome of royalty Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle bashed for spewing bile at epitome of royalty Kate Middleton
Prince Harry celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy video
Prince Harry celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy
Prince Harry in a total eclipse despite William battling threats to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry in a total eclipse despite William battling threats to Kate Middleton
Paris Hilton glams up in NYC post 'Infinite Icon' studio album release
Paris Hilton glams up in NYC post 'Infinite Icon' studio album release
Prince Harry looking more and more like a clown living in sleazy beds
Prince Harry looking more and more like a clown living in sleazy beds