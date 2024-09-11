Kylie Jenner flaunts her blue hair while posing for portraits

Kylie Jenner revealed her blue hair while showcasing her portraits on her social media platform.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is dating Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, shared two portraits on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the first picture, the mother-of-two flashed her abs while sporting a tiny white tank top and sheer white tights as she posed up in front of a shower with her manicured fingers tugging at the waist of her tights.

Moreover, instead of her signature brunette tresses, Kylie rocked a head of long, wavy teal hair.

In the next picture, she stood in front of a clothing rack in a beige babydoll dress which was a puff-sleeved frock and had a daringly short hem with ruffles along the neckline.

While staring at the camera, she donned her blue wig, a nude-pink lip, soft brown eyeshadow, mascara and a bright peach flush.

Additionally, she appeared to be on set of a new photo-shoot, which she previously teased over the weekend, as per Daily Mail.

In the photos uploaded on Saturday, the makeup mogul posed in the same look outdoors, in what may have been her backyard.