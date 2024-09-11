Nicole Kidman misses ‘Baby Girl' premiere due to heartbreaking reason

Nicole Kidman recently shared the tragic reason for her absence from the premiere of her movie Baby Girl.

Kidman had to miss the premiere of her forthcoming movie at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) on September 12 due to her mother’s demise.

The Australian actress sent a note through the film's director, Halina Rejin.

Helina filled in the audience on Kidman's absence by telling, "We just came back from Venice where we had the world premiere of our movie, and it was quite an emotional experience as you might have read because Nicole Kidman had just won the award for best actress."

The director further told, "Unfortunately, right before she was going to go on the stage and accept the award, she sadly heard of her mother's passing and had to rush off to her family, and that's why she's not here with us tonight."

"But she wanted all of us to know that she was so excited for this day. It's very special to us. This is our North American premiere," she continued.

Moreover, the Big Little Lies actress dedicated the award to her late mother and wrote that she arrived in Italy only to find out the passing of her “beautiful, brave mother,” Janelle Ann Kidman.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."

Before conclusion, Helina ended the note by extending her love for Kidman, saying, "We love you all, Nicole."