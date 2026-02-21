 
Katie Price no longer affiliated with domestic abuse charity amid Paolo's alleged fight

The former glamour model was linked to the organisation in December

Geo News Digital Desk
February 21, 2026

Katie recently shocked the industry after tying the knot with businessman Lee Andrews
Katie Price has faced a fresh setback after being dropped by domestic abuse charity Woman's Trust shortly after their partnership began.

The former glamour model, 47, was linked to the organisation in December and said in a statement how proud she was to join the cause.

Now, Katie has updated her social media accounts and deleted any mention of her association with the charity. 

For those unversed, Katie recently shocked the industry after tying the knot with businessman Lee Andrews, 43.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that there was a Kerry and Katie's 22-year friendship strained following a fight between their partners.

The punch-up allegedly occurred when Paolo believed Lee was speaking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'.

However, later Katie denied the reports and said that Kerry and Paolo would be 'special guests' at her second wedding back in the UK - despite claims that Lee is banned from leaving the UAE.

Meanwhile Woman's Trust have confirmed they have parted ways with the TV personality in a statement.

It read: 'Katie Price previously supported Woman’s Trust through fundraising. We are grateful to everyone who supports us,'

They told The Sun: 'She is not currently affiliated with or formally associated with the organisation.'

It comes after Katie claimed she is having Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex Alana Percival, with Lee also writing: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji. 

