‘The Night Agent’ creator teases season 4 after season 3 tragic ending

Season 3 spoiler alert!

After Peter Sutherland is pulled back into a dangerous web of power, secrets, and betrayal in The Night Agent Season 3, the next chapter of his high-stakes journey with new dangers are already on the horizon.

Following Catherine’s untimely death in the third season, which dropped on Netflix on Thursday, February 19, on Netflix the show creator Shawn Ryan talks about a potential season 4 of the political thriller

The Night Agent Season 4

In a recent interview, Ryan, teased that a writers room for a potential fourth season is currently underway, with a renewal decision he expects in the next couple of weeks.

Previously it has been reported that The Night Agent was awarded a California tax credit, so if the series is renewed for a fourth season, it will be set in Los Angeles after two seasons in New York.

As for the cast, Ryan was asked about what other characters besides Peter return for Season 4 and who may they be?

While Deputy Director Mosley, Peter’s current boss, is a logical choice to continue, with Chelsea, Adam, The Father, Jay and Isabel among possibilities, the creator didn’t disclose much about it.

“The answer is yes, but I don’t want to share any of that yet because it could always change,” he told Deadline, sharing his reasons. “One thing we’ve discovered in the first three seasons of making this show, it’s a very serialized show, a lot of pieces that hold together.”

He shared he does have an idea of which characters would return, “but certainly, until there’s actually an official pickup, there’s no reason to go into it.”

While season 4 cast is still unknown, below is a list of all the major players in season 3.

The Night Agent Season 3 cast

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel De Leon

Suraj Sharma as Jay Batra

Ward Horton as Richard Hagan

Albert Jones as Aidan Mosley

David Lyons as Adam

Jennifer Morrison as Jenny Hagan

Stephen Moyer as the Father

Callum Vinson as the Son

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver