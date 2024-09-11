'Ninja Turtles' voice actor Peter Renaday receives heartfelt tributes

Peter Renaday, who voiced Master Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, embraced death at the age of 89.

According to TMZ, the law enforcement officials found the late actor dead at his Burbank residence when they paid a visit for a welfare check on September 8.

His agent also confirmed the news of his sudden death to PEOPLE.

As soon as the news broke, Renaday's friends and co-workers mourned his death, extending their tributes for the late artist on social media.

Townsend Coleman, who lent his voice to Michaelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, expressed grief on social media, saying, "Folks, I’m devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday. Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known, and I will miss him dearly."

Sam Kwasman paid homage by writing, "It’s with great sadness that I have to report that my good friend Peter Renaday, who was the voice of Mickey Mouse among dozens of other voices, has passed away this week.”

Cam Clarke also articulated, “As I write this, the tears in my eyes make it hard to see enough to write this post.”

"He was a gentle, fascinating man and one of the greatest and most prolific voice artists in the business. Rest well, my friend,” Ike Eisenmann wrote on X.

For those unfamiliar, it is pertinent to mention that Renaday is also recognized for his skills in The Cat from Outer Space, The Million Dollar Duck, U.S.N., Robin Cruise, and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes.