Kate Middleton plans major surprise for Prince Harry for his 40th birthday

Kate Middleton is said to be planning a major surprise for Prince Harry as the Duke gears up to celebrate his 40th birthday, a former royal butler has revealed.



According to Closer Magazine, the Princess of Wales is expected to play “mediator” between her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, on his milestone birthday.

Speaking with the outlet, Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana for almost 10 years, claimed that Kate must be planning a royal reunion on Harry’s big day.

“Kate has always been a mediator and she always sees fairness, so I’m sure she wants nothing more than for William to reach out and wish Harry a happy 40th birthday, and for them to make amends and have a relationship again,” he said.

However, he noted that Kate, the Princess of Wales, also has to be understanding of the way the Prince of Wales think about his estranged brother.

He said, “Kate has to understand the way William is feeling. This is a very sensitive subject for William – he does not like betrayal, and as far as he’s concerned, Harry has totally betrayed him.”

Hence, Burrell noted that Kate “can’t do much more because she knows how William feels – even though she’ll naturally feel torn about sending a birthday message.”

“William’s put the shutters down on Harry and there isn’t room for negotiation at this time in his life. He’s got enough on his plate and so has Kate,” he added.