Travis Kelce voices support for Taylor Swift ahead of VMAs

Travis Kelce is supporting Taylor Swift as she competes with other musicians in the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards awards.

During a new episode of the New Heights with Jason Kelce, Travis wished her luck for the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on September 11, Wednesday.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few, she’s nominated for about ten of those things tonight,” the NFL hunk said.

“Hopefully she can walk away with some moon men," he added, referring to the way the trophy looks. "Those are always one of the cooler trophies. The space guys.”

He continued describing the trophy to his brother, saying, “It’s the big silver moon guy with the American flag I think.”

“Yes, we landed on the moon!” Jason exclaimed. “It’s the MTV flag but that’s a really cool award. Let’s go Tay, come on Tay!”

“Stay on top,” Travis added. “Wishing everybody the best though.”

“Unless you’re up against Tay then I hope lo-,” Jason quipped, then the duo laughed.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift has got the highest number of nominations in 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, with a total of ten, followed by Post Malone with 9 nominations. Other artists with multiple nominations include Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and more.