Adele, Rich Paul 'on way' to have wedding and baby

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly giving serious thought to formally settling down and having a family.



Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said the earlier announcement of the Grammy winner about taking a break from music for a while was a nod to the plans she and her partner have been making for themselves.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” the tipster tattled. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

Explaining the desire of the Hello crooner to have a family, the source told Life & Style, “She wants to focus on her relationship and family,” adding, “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”

The insider account was in line with previous statements of the mother-of-one describing her wish to have more children after she got into a relationship with NBA agent Rich in 2021.

“Definitely wanted more kids.” Adele stated, adding to a comment she made the following year, “I really want to be a mom again soon.”