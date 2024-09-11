 
Geo News

Adele, Rich Paul 'on way' to have wedding and baby

Reports say Adele and Rich Paul might go for baby before marriage

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Adele, Rich Paul on way to have wedding and baby
Adele, Rich Paul 'on way' to have wedding and baby

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly giving serious thought to formally settling down and having a family.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said the earlier announcement of the Grammy winner about taking a break from music for a while was a nod to the plans she and her partner have been making for themselves.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” the tipster tattled. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

Explaining the desire of the Hello crooner to have a family, the source told Life & Style, “She wants to focus on her relationship and family,” adding, “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”

The insider account was in line with previous statements of the mother-of-one describing her wish to have more children after she got into a relationship with NBA agent Rich in 2021.

“Definitely wanted more kids.” Adele stated, adding to a comment she made the following year, “I really want to be a mom again soon.”

Leonardo Di Caprio puts old mentor out of his mind: Source
Leonardo Di Caprio puts old mentor out of his mind: Source
Colin Farrell unable to hold back frustration with 'The Penguin' role
Colin Farrell unable to hold back frustration with 'The Penguin' role
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey goes viral again video
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey goes viral again
Brad Pitt adores George, Amal Clooney's 'drama free' bond: Source
Brad Pitt adores George, Amal Clooney's 'drama free' bond: Source
Blake Shelton upsets Gwen Stefani with THIS hobby: Report video
Blake Shelton upsets Gwen Stefani with THIS hobby: Report
Travis Kelce voices support for Taylor Swift ahead of VMAs
Travis Kelce voices support for Taylor Swift ahead of VMAs
Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday
Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday
Meghan Markle breaks silence after being accused of 'overshadowing' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle breaks silence after being accused of 'overshadowing' Kate Middleton