Colin Farrell unable to hold back frustration with 'The Penguin' role

Colin Farrell has revealed his true feelings about returning for season 2 of 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell was pretty much fed up with the forthcoming The Penguin series by the end of filming.

Farrell plays the supervillain in the HBO series and had to don a suit and a prosthetic head to play the character.

When the Sugar actor was asked if he’d return for a second season of the show, he told Total Film: “I don’t know, man. Don’t get me wrong – I loved it – but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was b*tching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f*cking wanted it to be finished.”

He explained that he had a grumpy attitude but was still grateful for the role.

He said: “I tried to remind them that I had ‘grumpy gratitude.’ I was still grateful, and still honoured – I grew up watching Burgess Meredith [who played the role in the ’60s TV series], and then Danny DeVito [in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns] was my Penguin – so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged. But by the end of it…”

He also revealed that showrunner Lauren LeFranc tried her best to convince him to reprise the role.

The Batman star said: “Lauren said, ‘Look, if I could find a way that makes sense, would you talk about it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And maybe in a year I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f*cking suit and that f*cking head on again.’”

Along with Colin Farrel, The Penguin stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Clancy Brown, Michael Zegen, Michael Kelly and Mark Strong.