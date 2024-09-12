Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini 'rekindle friendship' amid divorces: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini reportedly shared a close bond back in the days.

Now, the duo has reconnected as both are parting ways from their partners.

According to an insider of In Touch Weekly, “J.Lo and Leah reconnected recently.”

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez is divorcing her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, after two years of marriage. She filed for divorce from the Daredevil star last month.

During the same time, Leah split from her husband, Angelo Pagán, whom she married in 2003.

As per this source, the stars had a “long heart-to-heart,” and shared that while seeing each other the stars “couldn’t believe they were both in the middle of a divorce.”

“Leah and J.Lo bonded over the shared experience,” the source added.

In conclusion, the source stated, “And are in the beginning of rekindling their friendship.”

This report comes shortly after Closer reported that the On The Floor crooner is looking for her new paramour.

"Jen wants to show the world that she can bag a hot young Hollywood man, and it’s not as if it will be too hard for her to pull off considering how gorgeous she is," the source addressed.

"She has fully closed the book on Ben and is already looking ahead to moving on with her life," the insider remarked in conclusion.