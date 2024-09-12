Prince Harry breaks King Charles' heart with upsetting message

Prince Harry shattered King Charles’ hopes of a royal reunion as he made it clear that he has no intention of celebrating his 40th birthday with the Royal family.



In a conversation with People Magazine, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced that he would be marking his big day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Archie and Lilibet, in the US.

He debunked the rumours that he might assume a temporary royal role to support his cancer-stricken father with his statement.

Harry told the publication that he will have a “low-key” birthday celebration with Meghan and the kids followed by a “gathering with close friends internationally.”

Discussing Harry’s statement on GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker claimed that Harry’s focus is "on California and his US projects,” hinting that he has no intention to return to the UK anytime soon.

"Prince Harry plans to spend his 40th birthday on Sunday with his wife and children, Meghan is reportedly throwing a big party for him at their California mansion, and then Prince Harry is going to jet off away from the United States with the lads, with a group of close friends for a bit of a holiday,” he said.

The expert added, "Let's see if it's a repeat of his infamous Las Vegas trip from a decade or so ago."

This comes after a royal insider told Daily Mail that King Charles “misses” Harry and “wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.”

They added that the Duke of Sussex will “always be Charles's much-loved son,” adding that the King has “faith” that Harry “could return.”

However, with his fresh interview, Harry has seemingly broke King Charles’ heart, confirming that he has no plans to return to the UK anytime soon.