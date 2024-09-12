Chappell Roan delivers passionate speech at 2024 MTV VMAs

Chappell Roan delivered a passionate speech at the 2024 MTV VMAs as the Good Luck, Babe! singer bagged her first-ever VMA.



The pop star, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, was named Best New Artist at the ceremony which was held at New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

Donning a chain-link dress, the 26-year-old singer got emotional while accepting her award on stage and expressed gratitude to many including MTV, her team, family and friends, especially the queer and trans community.

During her speech, the Casual hitmaker said, “I dedicate this (award) to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate.”

She went on to say, “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears.

“Thank you for listening. And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I’m one of you, and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you wanna be, bitch.”

Roan was also nominated for Song of the Summer and for Best Trending Video for her HOT TO GO! video.