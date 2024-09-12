 
Geo News

Chappell Roan delivers passionate speech at 2024 MTV VMAs

Chappell Roan has been crowned as this year's Best New Artist at VMAs

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Chappell Roan delivers passionate speech at 2024 MTV VMAs

Chappell Roan delivered a passionate speech at the 2024 MTV VMAs as the Good Luck, Babe! singer bagged her first-ever VMA.

The pop star, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, was named Best New Artist at the ceremony which was held at New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

Donning a chain-link dress, the 26-year-old singer got emotional while accepting her award on stage and expressed gratitude to many including MTV, her team, family and friends, especially the queer and trans community.

During her speech, the Casual hitmaker said, “I dedicate this (award) to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate.”

She went on to say, “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears.

“Thank you for listening. And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I’m one of you, and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you wanna be, bitch.”

Roan was also nominated for Song of the Summer and for Best Trending Video for her HOT TO GO! video.

Lisa from BLACKPINK makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs
Lisa from BLACKPINK makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs
Meghan Markle unfazed by trauma she inflicted on Royal family
Meghan Markle unfazed by trauma she inflicted on Royal family
Katy Perry gets standing ovation from Taylor Swift after decade long feud
Katy Perry gets standing ovation from Taylor Swift after decade long feud
Adam Peaty announces engagement to Holly Ramsay
Adam Peaty announces engagement to Holly Ramsay
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid split rumors
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid split rumors
2024 MTV VMAs: Complete winners list
2024 MTV VMAs: Complete winners list
Holly Willoughby spotted in rare appearance with husband Dan Baldwin
Holly Willoughby spotted in rare appearance with husband Dan Baldwin
Jennifer Lopez close to buying new house after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez close to buying new house after Ben Affleck split