Hailey Bieber enjoys first public outing after embracing motherhood

News Desk
September 12, 2024

Hailey Bieber, American model, socialite, and the better half of Justin Bieber, was seen spending some time with her female friend after the arrival of her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

As per the coverage of E! News, Hailey went on a dinner date with her pal Kylie Jenner at Il Segreto Ristorante earlier this week.

The Rhode Skin founder flaunted a Prada barn jacket, pairing it with lowkey white ankle socks, red Jill Sander ballerina flats, and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

Hailey opted for her signature slicked-back bun, and on top of everything, she wore a black mask to complete her look.

On the other hand, Kylie Cosmetic founder went for a minimal look in a messy bun, matching black top, and jeans with a tan Bottega Veneta purse.

Although the pop mogul’s wife has been updating her fans with ample glimpses of her new life as a mother through social media: however, Hailey and Kylie’s latest outing caught the attention of the public following the birth of Hailey and Justin’s first child in August 2024. 

