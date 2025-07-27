'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel

Marissa Bode reflects on 'Wicked' sequel pressure

Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in Wicked, acknowledges the pressure of the upcoming film, which is based on the hit Broadway show of the same name.



In a chat with Variety, she was asked if she had watched Wicked: For Good yet. “Just a little bit of playback from when I went in to do ADR. It looks pretty spectacular,” the actress replied.

Besides this, the 24-year-old reflected on the pressure the iconic franchise has on her. “There have been a number of people who say they’re super excited for [the song] “Wicked Witch of the East.” I really hope it delivers and people receive it well. If they don’t, that’s OK, too."

She continued, "But because so many incredible actresses on Broadway have performed that song so strongly, and also just a very strong song in general, there are definitely big shoes to fill."

"There’s a lot of pressure there, but I was guided by a very great director [Jon M. Chu] and a very great team behind the scenes. I had the support when I needed it, and I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really anxious and excited to see how the audience receive it," she concluded.

Wicked: For Good will be out on Nov 21.