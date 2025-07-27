 
Geo News

'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel

Marissa Bode opens up about the anticipation of the forthcoming 'Wicked' sequel'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Marissa Bode reflects on Wicked sequel pressure
Marissa Bode reflects on 'Wicked' sequel pressure

Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in Wicked, acknowledges the pressure of the upcoming film, which is based on the hit Broadway show of the same name.

In a chat with Variety, she was asked if she had watched Wicked: For Good yet. “Just a little bit of playback from when I went in to do ADR. It looks pretty spectacular,” the actress replied.

Besides this, the 24-year-old reflected on the pressure the iconic franchise has on her. “There have been a number of people who say they’re super excited for [the song] “Wicked Witch of the East.” I really hope it delivers and people receive it well. If they don’t, that’s OK, too."

She continued, "But because so many incredible actresses on Broadway have performed that song so strongly, and also just a very strong song in general, there are definitely big shoes to fill."

"There’s a lot of pressure there, but I was guided by a very great director [Jon M. Chu] and a very great team behind the scenes. I had the support when I needed it, and I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really anxious and excited to see how the audience receive it," she concluded.

Wicked: For Good will be out on Nov 21.

Julie Bowen recalls 'laughing' over her character's fate in 'Happy Gilmore' 2
Julie Bowen recalls 'laughing' over her character's fate in 'Happy Gilmore' 2
Billy Joel blindsided by Elton John in painful public moment
Billy Joel blindsided by Elton John in painful public moment
Jack Alcott drops bombshell about wild ritual with Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'
Jack Alcott drops bombshell about wild ritual with Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'
Angelina Jolie tries to figure out who she is besides 'full-time mother' video
Angelina Jolie tries to figure out who she is besides 'full-time mother'
Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy modelling shoot
Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy modelling shoot
'South Park' latest episode comes under fire
'South Park' latest episode comes under fire
Here's why Denise Welch had every right to take jibes at Taylor Swift
Here's why Denise Welch had every right to take jibes at Taylor Swift
Holly Willoughby 'eager' to beat Phillip Schofield in major comeback
Holly Willoughby 'eager' to beat Phillip Schofield in major comeback