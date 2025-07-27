'Game of Thrones' creator reacts to DC's new Superman

George R.R. Martin gets honest about 'Superman'

George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, says he liked the latest take of DC on Superman.



On his Not a Blog, where the author usually shares his views, he writes, “Supes and I are old friends, and this is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever.”

He continues, “This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men."

"(And yes, an innocent, of course, he's always been an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think of it). The film looks great, and James Gunn did a great job with the casting," the actor adds.

On the film's lead stars, George has only positive things to share. “Rachel Brosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane; I'd say it's between her and Margot Kidder for Best Lois Ever."

He notes, "And there's no doubt whatsoever for the Best Lex. Nicholas Hoult was far and away the Best Luthor of All Time, a truly chilling villain."

"The kid in the cape (David Corenswet) was excellent as well. I hope he gets to play Kal-El in another dozen movies," George concludes.

Superman is running in the cinema.