Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage

Johnny Depp pays surprise on-stage tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne this Friday.

The unexpected collab took centre stage during a July 25 sold-out show at London's O2 Arena.

Cooper was performing Black Sabbath's 1970 hit Paranoid with his group when Depp, his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, walked on to the stage halfway through the song with a guitar in hand.

Cooper, dressed in an Osbourne T-shirt, raised his fist in the air when the song neared an end, per one footage on YouTube.

The surprise tribute came three days after Ozzy's family announced his death at age 76. Osbourne was also honored by Yungblud, Elton John, Jason Momoa, Gene Simmons, and others following his death.

Depp's tribute came during Cooper’s joint concert with Judas Priest, celebrating the release of The Revenge of Alice Cooper — his first new album in over five decades. The LP also marks the band's first album of new material since 1973's Muscle of Love.

To celebrate the occasion, Depp stuck around for one final song after the Osbourne tribute, performing School’s Out with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce.

Depp, 62, and Cooper have performed together as part of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires since 2012, alongside Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. Their most recent album Rise was released in 2019.