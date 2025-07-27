 
Geo News

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage

'Black Sabbath' rocker Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Johnny Depp pays surprise on-stage tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Johnny Depp pays surprise on-stage tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne this Friday.

The unexpected collab took centre stage during a July 25 sold-out show at London's O2 Arena.

Cooper was performing Black Sabbath's 1970 hit Paranoid with his group when Depp, his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, walked on to the stage halfway through the song with a guitar in hand.

Cooper, dressed in an Osbourne T-shirt, raised his fist in the air when the song neared an end, per one footage on YouTube.

The surprise tribute came three days after Ozzy's family announced his death at age 76. Osbourne was also honored by Yungblud, Elton John, Jason Momoa, Gene Simmons, and others following his death.

Depp's tribute came during Cooper’s joint concert with Judas Priest, celebrating the release of The Revenge of Alice Cooper — his first new album in over five decades. The LP also marks the band's first album of new material since 1973's Muscle of Love.

To celebrate the occasion, Depp stuck around for one final song after the Osbourne tribute, performing School’s Out with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce.

Depp, 62, and Cooper have performed together as part of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires since 2012, alongside Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. Their most recent album Rise was released in 2019.

'Pitch Perfect' star opens up about taking time off to focus on mental health
'Pitch Perfect' star opens up about taking time off to focus on mental health
'Bridgerton' star reveals 1 thing common in Bridgerton brothers
'Bridgerton' star reveals 1 thing common in Bridgerton brothers
Logan Lerman praises 'Only Murders in the Building' set environment
Logan Lerman praises 'Only Murders in the Building' set environment
Julie Bowen recalls 'laughing' over her character's fate in 'Happy Gilmore' 2
Julie Bowen recalls 'laughing' over her character's fate in 'Happy Gilmore' 2
Billy Joel blindsided by Elton John in painful public moment
Billy Joel blindsided by Elton John in painful public moment
Jack Alcott drops bombshell about wild ritual with Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'
Jack Alcott drops bombshell about wild ritual with Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'
Angelina Jolie tries to figure out who she is besides 'full-time mother' video
Angelina Jolie tries to figure out who she is besides 'full-time mother'
Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy modelling shoot
Bad Bunny reveals mom's reaction to steamy modelling shoot