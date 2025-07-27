Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez's romance on the fly

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez put romance on display

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have become open about their relationship, which recently sparked much speculation.

According to The Daily Mail, the two stars have been seen locking lips in photos published by the outlet. These were taken outside the Los Angeles home of the actor from Top Gun: Maverick.

The PDA-filled meetup followed the couple's dinner at an Italian restaurant in the city.

Given the makeout and sweet outing, Jessica’s early reluctance about getting in a relationship is melting away, as insiders told the tabloid.

"Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow," the source added.

'But at the end of the day Jessica has never been one to play the field. She's excited to see where this romance is headed," the bird chirped.

Earlier, Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, parted ways after being married for 17 years. They share three kids.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

"I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," The Fantastic Four actress stated about announcing the split at the time.