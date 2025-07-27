 
'Breaking Bad' creator's new series details revealed

Vince Gilligan teams up with Rhea Seehorn in the upcoming series

July 27, 2025

Vince Gilligan's new show 'Pluribus' gets release date 

Vince Gilligan, known for creating Breaking Bad, has developed a new show that is starkly different from his previous hit work.

It’s Pluribus, a sci-fi series that starred Rhea Seehorn, with whom he worked in Better Call Saul. On the show, the actress plays Carol, “the most miserable person on Earth” who “must save the world from happiness.” 

The nine-episode Apple TV+ series will premiere on November 7, while details about the plot have been kept under wraps.

Apart from Rhea, the series also stars Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, and Samba Schutte.

Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Jenn Carroll, Trina Siopy, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost served as the executive producers.

Vince, who is also an executive producer, teased the series in 2023, marking his first project outside the Breaking Bad universe.

"Pluribus has no crime, and no methamphetamine," he told Variety. "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly."

“And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that," the filmmaker concluded.

