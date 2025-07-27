Nicole Kidman collabs with rarely-seen daughter in beauty ad

Nicole Kidman features in new beauty ad with youngest daughter

Nicole Kidman had a special guest appearance from her youngest daughter Faith Margaret in a recent project.

The 58-year-old actress, who has been named a global brand ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté, featured in a short film as part of her inaugural campaign for the Japanese beauty brand.

The short film also included a cameo from Kidman's 14-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret.

Clé de Peau Beauté shared the dreamy, black-and-white spot on Instagram this Friday, set to the tune of At Last by Etta James.

In the video, Kidman is seen walking and posing in slow motion before embracing Faith, her youngest daughter with husband Keith Urban. The mother-daughter duo also share a close hug in the teen's brief cameo.

“My other daughter [Sunday Rose] is modeling now, and so when they said, ‘Would Faith be in this with you?’ I was like, ‘Faithy, do you want to be in this?’ And she was like, ‘Yes,’” Kidman told People Magazine of the collaboration. “We flew out together and were able to just have fun on the set.”

“She’s my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14," she added of Faith, who otherwise rarely attends public events with her actress mom.

They last made a rare appearance together late last year for The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala. Kidman also shares two older adopted children with her ex-Tom Cruise.