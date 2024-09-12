 
Geo News

'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report

Nick Cannon has reportedly extended his support for Mariah Carey after major loss

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Photo: Grieving Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
Photo: 'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report

Mariah Carey is reportedly grieving the tragic deaths of her mother and estranged sister.

Amid these sad times for the singing sensation, Mariah’s former husband Nick Cannon has reportedly extended his support for her.

Revealing further details, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Nick knows what a struggle it was for her to walk away from the relationship with her sister and do the tough-love thing.”

They also addressed, “And he knows how much she relied on her mother, so he rushed in to offer his support,”

“He’s been offering to help in any way he can and calling every day to check on her. She’s forever grateful for how he’s stepped up,” the confidante remarked before starting a new topic.

For that unversed, last month, the singing sensation revealed in a social media post that her mother Patricia has passed away. 

In addition to this, she disclosed that her estranged older sister Alison, who had struggled with substance abuse, also met her demise on the same day.

Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show video
Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason