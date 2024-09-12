Photo: 'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report

Mariah Carey is reportedly grieving the tragic deaths of her mother and estranged sister.

Amid these sad times for the singing sensation, Mariah’s former husband Nick Cannon has reportedly extended his support for her.

Revealing further details, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Nick knows what a struggle it was for her to walk away from the relationship with her sister and do the tough-love thing.”

They also addressed, “And he knows how much she relied on her mother, so he rushed in to offer his support,”

“He’s been offering to help in any way he can and calling every day to check on her. She’s forever grateful for how he’s stepped up,” the confidante remarked before starting a new topic.

For that unversed, last month, the singing sensation revealed in a social media post that her mother Patricia has passed away.

In addition to this, she disclosed that her estranged older sister Alison, who had struggled with substance abuse, also met her demise on the same day.