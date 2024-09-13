 
Victoria Beckham recalls sweet moment when husband David 'impressed' her

David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999

September 13, 2024

Victoria Beckham recalls sweet moment when husband David 'impressed' her

Victoria Beckham recalled how her husband, David, tried to “impress her” on their first date.

The fashion designer, revealed how the sportsman bought a brand-new Prada suit for her at the beginning of their relationship, in the latest episode of the new documentary, In Vogue: The 90s.

As the 50-year-old fashion icon gushed about her love for all things designer, she stated, “Versace, Prada, and Gucci, they were my go-to designers. What was it they were getting right at the time? I suppose they really understood the power of celebrity.”

“The Italians embraced that. When I first met David in 1997 he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes,” Victoria noted.

She continued, “So, after me going to a couple of football matches and I would say, you know, me sort of like, pursuing him, he'd probably say me stalking him, we arranged to go out on a date together.”

“He's like, ‘I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes,’ and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me,” the former Spice Girls alum said.

“Which it did, because it was Prada,” Victoria added with a laugh.

