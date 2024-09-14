 
Kourtney Kardashian drops intimate 'summer adventures' with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022

September 14, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian has dropped more photos from her summer adventures.

On Friday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share carousal of photos with her husband Travis Barker and their children.

The photos showcased intimate moments of Kourtney and Travis, along with some sweet glimpses of their two sons, Reign, 9, and baby Rocky, 10 months.

The first photo showcased the couple sharing a kiss, with Kourtney wrapping her legs around Travis in the second snap. 

Other images showed the family spending quality time together, including an adorable shot of the Bink-182 drummer lifting their son, Rocky, and planting a kiss on his cheek.

However, one picture captured Kourtney's son, Reign, whom she shared with Scott Disick, holding her hand backstage at one of Travis' concerts.

She captioned the post as "summmma adventures : part 2."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for the couple.

One wrote, "Great pics and looking so good Kourtney !"

Another added, "This couple is too much."

Notably, one comment that stood out was from Travis, saying, "My best friend, I love you."

The Kardashians star and Travis tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their first child together, Rocky Barker in November 2022.

