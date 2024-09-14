Prince Harry decides to breaks cycle of childhood trauma with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has vowed to break the cycle of childhood trauma and give his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a stable and loving environment.



The Duke of Sussex grew up watching his parents, then-Prince Charles and late Princess Diana’s tumultuous relationship which ended up in divorce.

According to a royal expert, Harry yearned for a sense of “personal fulfillment” while growing up but has now found it in fatherhood.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal correspondent Jennie Bond described Harry as an exceptionally involved dad, relishing his role and prioritizing his family.

"I think he is relishing his role as a parent and playing the fullest part he can in the lives of his two tots," Jennie told the publication.

"He's lucky enough to be able to share most of their lives so I'm sure Harry is a devoted dad and no stranger to nappy changing or school runs.

“I think he finds the security and anchor in his little family that was sadly missing in his own broken childhood home."

Bond noted that Harry's experiences have made him more determined to give his children a perfect upbringing. "It's hard to know exactly when the damage wrought by his parents' broken marriage began to make its mark on Harry," she said.

"He was only eight when Charles and Diana officially separated, but he had witnessed the marital difficulties long before that.

“I'm sure the insecurity of his own childhood has made him all the more determined to give his kids the perfect upbringing and to have them wrapped in a bubble of love and awareness of the love between their parents."