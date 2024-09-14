Photo: Kim Kardashian giving crush VIP treatment: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly pampering her new crush, Jude Bellingham.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the mother of four is completely smitten by the England sportsman, who also became a SKIMS model.

An insider even claimed, “The more Kim meets Jude the more she likes him and the more she crushes on him.”

They went on to point out, “Even if it is a pretty unlikely situation that she’s going to land the guy because he’s got a girlfriend.”

“That being said, he couldn’t be more grateful that Kim’s hired him and obviously feels like the big man on campus now that he has her launching his fashion career,” they said of Jude and noted, “Plus she’s putting a ton of money in his pocket and opening the doors for the VIP treatment when he’s in America.”

“But there is that worry, particularly among his fans, that his game might ultimately suffer if he gets too ensconced in that kind of world, especially if it’s led by the Kardashians,” the source also established of how Kim’s crush might impact Jude’s career negatively.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “But it seems nothing is going to get in Kim’s way.”