John Legend, Chrissy Teigen gush over 11 'lucky' marriage years

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just celebrated 11 years of togetherness!

The All of Me singer, who met his wife on the set of his Stereo music video back in 2006, took to his official Instagram account to post a sweet tribute to Teigen, paired with a photo of the couple enjoying their dinner.

“Anniversa-date with my lover/best friend/wife. I'm so glad I met you 18 years ago. So glad we said "I do" 11 years ago. So ready to do this for life,” he captioned the post.

Teigen did not hold back in her expression of affection either as she took to her own social media account to gush over her “favorite person.”

“Happy anniversary to my favorite person on this whole planet. thank you for loving me and our family so fully,” the mom of four wrote.

She continued, “thank you for being my partner and best friend. 18 years together. 11 years married. 4 babies. 4 dogs. 2 hairless cats. A bearded dragon. A house full of love and fun.”

“We are so lucky. I love you bear!” the Cravings founder concluded her heartfelt note to her husband.