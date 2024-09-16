 
Prince William ‘sad' ending of ties with Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William and Prince Harry rift is not likely to be fixed in the near future

Web Desk
September 16, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry’s upsetting rift has been laid bare on the latter’s 40tu birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who has not spoke to the Prince of Wales ever since his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, is not set to find his way back to the family.

A source reveals: "I just can’t see a fix. It’s been a long time now and they haven’t found a peace. Their lives are now very separate. It’s sad."

The source told The Mirror: "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.

"But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Harry’s big day,” they noted.

