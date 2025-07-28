 
James Gunn jokes about Trisha Paytas' naming her son Aquaman

James Gunn reacts to Trisha Paytas naming her baby after a comic character 'Aquaman'

July 28, 2025

James Gunn weighs in on Trisha Paytas naming her son after 'Aquaman'

James Gunn recently shared his candid thoughts on Trisha Paytas’ baby boy name and made a humours comment. 

The DC Studios co-CEO was asked about YouTuber Trisha Paytas’ choice to name her newborn son 'Aquaman' during an appearance at the 2025 Comic-Con.

The name, inspired by the iconic DC Comics character, has sparked plenty of buzz online.

“I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean, I hope he does okay in school,” Gunn told Entertainment Tonight, before sharing his own experience growing up with a unique last name.

“I had a hard time with the last name Gunn, like Tommy Gun, BB Gun, Ray Gun. I’m like, ‘Okay, we get it.’”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director also humorously speculated about potential teasing the child might face.

“Is the middle name Gary or something?” Gunn joked. “Won’t he get made fun of at school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?”

For those unversed about Trisha Paytas, she began dating Moses Hacmon in the early 2020s, and they got married in 2021. 

The couple share three children, Malibu Barbie, Elvis and Aquaman.

