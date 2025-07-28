 
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out against getting plastic surgery

July 28, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out against surgical enhancement as she talked of embracing one's natural self.

During an interview with Guardian, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her opinion on aging the natural way.

"I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” she began.

Referring to a fake huge red lips set that she bought to the interview, Curtis continued, “The wax lips really send it home. I’ve used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it’s a strong word.”

"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]. The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances,” she explained.

Before concluding, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her opinion over usage of AI filters, “The filter face is what people want."

"I’m not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: 'Oh, well that looks better.' But what’s better? Better is fake.”

