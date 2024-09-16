Emmys 2024: Meryl Streep, Martin Short fuel dating rumours with sweet move

 
September 16, 2024

Meryl Streep and Martin Short recently fuelled dating rumours with a sweet move at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

For the unversed, the Only Murders In The Building co-stars first sparked dating rumours in January this year. 

They added fuel to the fire after they were seen holding hands again at the premiere of their Hulu comedy series.

Now, as MailOnline reported, the 75-year-old actress and the 74-year-old actor were snapped sitting together, sharing a sweet laugh during the ceremony which was held on Sunday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Martin could be seen “throwing his head back as he was overcome with giggles”, while Meryl “turned her head toward him and grinned affectionately," they shared.

Picture courtesy: X
The costars seemingly tried to avoid fueling dating rumours by arriving separately at the red carpet. 

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wrote: "Meryl Streep and Martin Short fans hunt for dating clues as cozy pair sit together at 2024 Emmy Awards amid those romance rumors."

Picture courtesy: X
Another fan posted a famous meme and wrote, "Explaining to my mom why it’s so important that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are sitting next to each other at the Emmy’s." 


