Jeremy Allen White takes home 2024 Emmy for 'Best Actor'

Jeremy Allen White added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he won the trophy for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series” for his role in The Bear for the second year in a row at the Primetime 2024 Emmy Awards.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much," the 33-year-old actor began his speech. “My heart is just beating right out of its chest."



White also thanked his The Bear costar, saying, "I want us to be in each other's lives forever."

"This show has changed my life," continued the star. "It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you're able to reach out, you're really truly never alone. I thank this show."



During his speech, White also honored his fellow nominees, including D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Jeremy Allen White, Larry David, Matt Berry, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

"Thank you. Thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees. I’m so honored to be in your company," the Shameless actor said.



For those unversed, 2024 Emmy Awards took place at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15.

