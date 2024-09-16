Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez honours ‘childless cat ladies' with OMITB co stars

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez honours ‘childless cat ladies' to OMITB co stars

Selena Gomez roasted Martin Short and Steve Martin by slipping in a ‘childless cat ladies’ joke in a nod to Taylor Swift.



Selena Gomez, took to the stage alongside her co-star Short and Martin of Only Murders in the Building to present the first award at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

While OMITB's duo were making hilarious quips related to their age, Short jokingly said, "Steve, let me say what an honour it is to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up.”

Martin quipped, "And let me say what an honour it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion."

The Wizards of Waverly Place star responded to this by saying, "And let me say, what an honour it is to work with two men who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

"I don't think so, I mean Steve and I, obviously, both voted for you," Short told her.

Martin effused at this by adding, "And Marty and I made an agreement to be fair that we would both vote for each other.”

"But the Emmys are not about who wins or who loses," the Calm Down singer concluded the entire debate by pointing out.

For those unversed, Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 General Election, and she posted a picture on social media with a caption “Childless Cat Lady” by highlighting three-year-old phrase made by Donald Trump’s running mate, James David Vance.

It is pertinent to mention that JD Vance labelled Kamala Harris a “childless cat lady” and said, “A bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”