 
Geo News

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez honours ‘childless cat ladies' with OMITB co stars

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin presented the first Emmy 2024 to 'The Bear’ Ebon Moss-Bachrach for outstanding supporting actor

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez honours ‘childless cat ladies to OMITB co stars
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez honours ‘childless cat ladies' to OMITB co stars

Selena Gomez roasted Martin Short and Steve Martin by slipping in a ‘childless cat ladies’ joke in a nod to Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez, took to the stage alongside her co-star Short and Martin of Only Murders in the Building to present the first award at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

While OMITB's duo were making hilarious quips related to their age, Short jokingly said, "Steve, let me say what an honour it is to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up.”

Martin quipped, "And let me say what an honour it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion."

The Wizards of Waverly Place star responded to this by saying, "And let me say, what an honour it is to work with two men who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

"I don't think so, I mean Steve and I, obviously, both voted for you," Short told her.

Martin effused at this by adding, "And Marty and I made an agreement to be fair that we would both vote for each other.”

"But the Emmys are not about who wins or who loses," the Calm Down singer concluded the entire debate by pointing out.

For those unversed, Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 General Election, and she posted a picture on social media with a caption “Childless Cat Lady” by highlighting three-year-old phrase made by Donald Trump’s running mate, James David Vance.

It is pertinent to mention that JD Vance labelled Kamala Harris a “childless cat lady” and said, “A bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Buckingham Palace reconsidering Prince Harry's return?
Buckingham Palace reconsidering Prince Harry's return?
Dan, Eugene Levy reunite with 'Schitt's Creek' stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy
Dan, Eugene Levy reunite with 'Schitt's Creek' stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy
Prince Harry sends heartbreaking message to King Charles after birthday video
Prince Harry sends heartbreaking message to King Charles after birthday
50 Cent reacts to Super Bowl snub to Lil Wayne video
50 Cent reacts to Super Bowl snub to Lil Wayne
Coldplay leaves fans excited with major news video
Coldplay leaves fans excited with major news
Travis Kelce sweetly honors ladylove Taylor Swift with special move
Travis Kelce sweetly honors ladylove Taylor Swift with special move
Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson's brother, passes away at 70
Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson's brother, passes away at 70
Buckingham Palace shares big news after King Charles birthday wishes to Prince Harry video
Buckingham Palace shares big news after King Charles birthday wishes to Prince Harry