Jodie Foster wins first-ever Emmy for gripping 'True Detective' role

Jodie Foster secured her long-awaited first Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a limited series or movie at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

Foster’s stellar performance in True Detective: Night Country blessed her with the award, and this big win came after being nominated four times before.

Winning the award, she said, “This is an incredibly emotional moment for me.”

She articulated that working in True Detective was “a magical experience” and showed her gratitude to the creator of the fourth season of the anthology series, Issa López.

The Accused actor depicted Liz Danvers, a police chief in Alaska who was involved in solving the mystery of eight missing men at a research station.

The 61-year-old artist also thanked the crew of the show, calling them "incredible,” and gave a special shout-out to her co-star, Evangeline Navarro, who was also nominated.

Moving forward, Jodie also remembered the Inupiaq and Inuit people of Northern Alaska with reverence for sharing their stories.

"They just told us their stories and they allowed us to listen, and that was just a blessing. It was love, love, love, and when you feel that, something amazing happens. It's deep and wonderful, and it's older than this place at this time. That's just the message, which is love and work equals art,” Foster concluded.