Savannah Guthrie raises eyebrows with latest comment

Photo: Savannah Guthrie makes controversial statement

Savannah Guthrie made a seemingly unintentional confession live on the Today show.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the 53-year-old journalist was discussing the viral sorority rush videos with weatherman Al Roker during the latest episode.

Eventually, the conversation turned to the groups they were a part of during their high school and college years.

“We were the geeks,” Al Roker quipped of his AV Club pals.

“That doesn't matter, you find your people!” Savanah added.

“You do, and that's all you have,” he continued to banter and said, “Because nobody wants to be with you.”

Savannah Guthrie then dropped some details about her own adolescence, admitting that “Mine were the underage drinker crew. The fake ID crew....”

However, after her co-hosts began to raise their eyebrows at the comment amd she quickly said, “I know, I know, my kids could be watching.”

Al Roker teased that Guthrie’s two kids, daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, 8, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman, might use the confession against her in the future.

“I was just gonna say, 'Mom was an underage drinker!'” Al Roker joked in conclusion of this topic.