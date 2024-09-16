‘The West Wing' cast reunites to present at 2024 Emmy Awards

The West Wing cast reunited to present an award at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The cast members including, Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff and Janel Moloney, presented the award for the Outstanding Drama Series at the ceremony.

The former cast members bestowed the honour to FX's Shōgun.

Sheen, while addressing the charged-up audience, said, “From 1999 to 2006, I had the honor of playing the President of the United States on an extraordinary series created by Aaron Sorkin and produced by John Wells.”



Joining Sheen, Hill added that "it was an honour to serve in the fictional administration of The West Wing."

Premiered in September 1999, the series, which itself had won 27 Emmy Awards from 98 nominations throughout its run, concluded its seven seasons in May 2006.

The show followed the senior staff working under President Jed Bartlet (played by Sheen) and the eventual campaign to elect his successor, Matt Santos (played by Smits).

The series also starred Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Stockard Channing, Elisabeth Moss, Joshua Malina and the late John Spencer.