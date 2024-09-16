Meghan Markle reacts to latest accusations

Meghan Markle has seemingly reacted to latest accusations by her former staffer that the duchess was difficult to work with and that everyone is “terrified” of her.



Meghan and Harry’s former employ recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she was difficult to work with.

The insider said about Meghan, “She’s absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”



Amid these accusations, a source close to the California-based royals has disclosed Meghan’s reaction.

According to Daily Express UK, Harry and Meghan are said to be “deeply concerned” about the timing of an article.

The insider said, “The Sussex team have had more than enough of these types of articles; it’s simply not true.

“Everyone is deeply concerned over the timing of the article because it was published just days before Harry’s birthday.”

The tipster further said, “There are fears that there could be a disgruntled former member of staff who is putting out mistruths which are designed to make them [Harry and Meghan] look bad.”