Prince William dodges emotional cannon balls as Kate fights cancer

Prince William is staying patient as a husband as Kate Middleton takes baby steps towards her cancer recovery.



The Prince of Wales, who has come across various emotions as his wife underwent chemotherapy, is giving time for Kate to bounce back.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "Catherine has made it clear that from now on, more than ever, her family will come first.”

She adds: "She will return to work slowly, on her own terms, and William will completely support her in this. I don't think he will exert any pressure whatsoever on her to increase her workload, because the days of duty taking precedence over everything have passed."

Ms Bond explains explains: "This doesn't mean she intends to be only part-time forever because these days there are other ways to be visible... Video messages and social media posts are all ways she could still be in touch and give her support to her causes, while still being there for her children. In 12 or so years, when Catherine's full recovery will hopefully be well-established, the children will probably all be off into further education, and then she can concentrate more on her work... But until she feels comfortable taking on more, we must be patient."