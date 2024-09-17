 
King Charles pushes Prince William to take huge step for Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly forced Prince William to take big decision regarding Prince Harry

September 17, 2024

King Charles reportedly pushed Prince William to celebrate his estranged brother Prince Harry’s 40th birthday on public forums.

According to a new report, the Prince of Wales had to share a post to wish the Duke of Sussex on his big day with insiders alleging that it was merely a gesture to "align" with King Charles' message.

Speaking on the matter, royal biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that William had to put his ego aside to wish Harry, adding that his message came "through clenched teeth."

She hinted that the Prince of Wales was pressured to re-post the birthday wish to avoid appearing out of sync with the royal family and maintain family unity.

"King Charles would have celebrated his son's 40th from a distance,” the expert told The Mirror.

She added, “Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused would have been forgotten for the day.”

"Even Prince William wished his brother Happy Birthday – even if it was through clenched teeth,” she noted.

“He doesn't trust him, but together with his family, he wished him the best on his milestone birthday."

