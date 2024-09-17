King Charles goes against Prince William to welcome former working royal

King Charles has reportedly overturned Prince William's objections by welcoming his “disgraced” brother, Prince Andrew, back into the royal family fold.



According to new report, the Duke of York has reentered into the royal family's inner circle amid ongoing scrutiny of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his war over Royal Lodge with the monarch.

A report by The Mirror has revealed that Andrew attended a church service at Balmoral, Scotland, alongside William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The publication claimed that the public appearance was seen as a “significant gesture” of support from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The monarch also made sure that the Prince of Wales drove Andrew to the service, and made it clear to the rest of the family members that the Duke won’t be shut out any longer

Sources close to the royal family have claimed that Charles instructed senior royals to include Andrew in family events despite their ongoing rift over the Royal Lodge.

After William and Kate showed support for the Duke of York, an insider shared Andrew’s reaction, saying, “It’s more than he (Andrew) could have wished for.”

One source also noted that while William may have attended private functions with Andrew, like last Christmas at Sandringham, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and King’s Coronation, he had absolutely no desire to be seen with him in public.

“It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat,” the insider added.