Prince William replaces Harry with close pal he calls ‘Dad'

Prince William is seemingly replacing Prince Harry with a close pal in the family..



The Prince of Wales, who has become estranged from Harry after his exit from the UK, has found solace in Kate Middleton’s brother, Michael.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Fabulous: “I imagine that William finds it a huge solace that he is so close to the Middleton family as his relationship with his own brother Harry has become so fractured.

“From the moment that he began datingKate at St Andrews University, he fell in love with her close family, something he tragically lost with the divorce of his own parents and the death of his mother.

She added: “He has even jokingly called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’ and definitely enjoys their close relationship.”